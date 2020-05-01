PSG closer to Alex Telles, opens door for Kurzawa to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, leaving Layvin Kurzawa (pictured) free to join Barcelona this summer.

The details of the potential series of transfers is outlined in Diario Sport, which says that Kurzawa is likely to be understudy to Jordi Alba at the Camp Nou next season with Junior Firpo potentially on the way out – just a year after joining from Real Betis.

Recent reports in Gauchazh and A Bola, via Le 10 Sport, say PSG have made a €25m offer for Telles – who is out of contract at Porto in a year from now and is likely to be sold this summer.

The Brazilian full-back – an expert from set-pieces – was also said to be a target for both Barcelona and Chelsea, but the French capital appears to be his destination.

Barcelona signed full-back Junior Firpo for €18m from Real Betis last summer but the Dominican-born player has underwhelmed when stepping in for first-choice Jordi Alba this campaign and he may well be replaced this year.

Kurzawa, capped 13 times by the France national team, is an experienced full-back who would present an affordable option for any top club seeking to bolster their options at left-back.

The 27-year-old joined the Parisians in a €25m deal from Monaco in the summer of 2016 and has made 123 appearances for the club since, winning 13 domestic trophies including three Ligue 1 titles in a row.

Born to a Guadeloupean father and a Polish mother, Kurzawa has played regularly for PSG across the past four seasons but has found playing time a little more limited this year – starting just nine Ligue 1 games – due to the prominence of Juan Bernat.