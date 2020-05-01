Premier League clubs want Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera

West Ham will try to land Atletico de Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera this summer after having a bid rejected in January.

That is according to The Independent, as highlighted by Diario AS, which claims the Mexican international intends to fight for his place in the Spanish capital but is the subject of interest from the Hammers and other Premier League clubs.

Herrera moved to European football when joining FC Porto from Pachuca in 2013 for €11m but his contract expired last summer, with the experienced midfielder agreeing terms with Atleti.

However, despite being a prominent player in Portugal over six seasons, he has only started nine La Liga games for Diego Simeone’s side to date this campaign.

He did feature in 19 consecutive games earlier in the season but has since fallen out of favour and now appears to be a bit-part player.

West Ham are said to be hopeful of multiple sales this summer in order to rejuvenate their squad.