Luiz Suarez has option in South America for life after Barcelona

Luiz Suarez turned 33 in January, and remains a vital part of Barcelona’s team despite his advancing years.

Every season he seems to take another month to get going, but once he does he remains a vital tactical cog in the Blaugrana team, no matter who is manager.

At this age he’s starting to take to the second part of the season to get up and running however, and despite his amazing understanding with Leo Messi it’s obvious why Barcelona are looking to move on with a new number 9 to lead them forward.

Suarez will still be in demand, despite his slowing down however, as is evident from quotes in Catalan paper Sport today.

They quote former San Lorenzo (Argentina) coach Bernardo Romeo, who is talking about the club’s interest in the striker, and referring to the club’s president Marcelo Tinelli:

“Argentine football is really competitive and there’s always the possibility that a player like Suarez comes here — I hope he does,” Romeo is quotes as saying.

“I know that Tinelli thinks it’s a possibility so we will see what happens,” he continued.

It will be a stretch, especially in terms of wages, with teams in China and the MLS also likely to be keen on a big-name free transfer. But if Suarez feels like being closer to home in Uruguay, San Lorenzo might just have a chance.