Layvin Kurzawa a huge risk for Barcelona after Junior Firpo spending

Sport today reported that PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa is close to a move to Barcelona, should a few things fall into place.

The Parisians are apparently keen on Porto’s Alex Telles, which would free up their current second option Kurzawa to move.

The former Monaco man was incredibly highly rated as a youngster despite some attitude issues in the France youth teams, but he’s since not quite lived up to that promise.

It seems like if Telles – who is one of the most in-demand premium left-backs on the continent right now, with Chelsea a long term admirer – can be signed, PSG would happily let Kurzawa go.

But the real question is whether Barcelona want to bring the 27 year old in. Last summer they spent on Junior Firpo from Betis, and while he hasn’t made much of an impact, he’s not been given much of a chance either.

Giving up on him, especially only to replace him with an equally risky option, seems crazy, especially for a Blaugrana side with cash flow issues and other areas that need upgrading.