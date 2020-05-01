Barcelona watching struggling Tottenham signing Tanguy Ndombele

Catalan paper Sport are always in the know over what Barcelona’s transfer intentions are, and they are today claiming that the club have put feelers out to Tanguy N’Dombele.

The French midfielder built up quite the reputation at Lyon as a kind of marauding creative central presence, and there was plenty of competition for his signature last summer.

Tottenham won the race eventually, but his move to North London didn’t work out at all, ending up with a rather public dispute with Jose Mourinho in the final weeks of the season.

Now Barcelona are said to be “aware” of his unhappiness, and the idea Spurs might give up on him after less than a season is growing more reasonable.

In return, Quique Setien’s team are said to be offering Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti, presumably separately. Tottenham will be reluctant to lose money on last summer’s star signing, but may accept that if things are only going to get worse, that cashing in now is a good idea.