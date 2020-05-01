Barcelona rule out Ansu Fati exit

Barcelona will not allow teenage forward Ansu Fati to leave the club and want him to remain in their first-team squad.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, which was in direct response to Diario Sport claiming that Borussia Dortmund had identified the teen to replace Jadon Sancho.

The Catalan giants confirmed in December that Fati had signed a new contract through until 2022 with an improved release clause amid a fast start to life in the first-team.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, will remain with the Catalan giants through until June 2022 – renewing his previous deal by two years.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, who now has Spanish nationality and also qualifies to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia in September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

Fati has also become a Spain Under-21 international in recent months after his nationality papers were processed.