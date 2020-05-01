Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Jadon Sancho race

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both entered the race to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer, report Bild.

The English winger is set to be one of the most in-demand players this summer and will command a sizable transfer fee, with Manchester United and Chelsea both linked by multiple reports.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hinted in March that the player would be leaving the Bundesliga club.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic exploded, we said that our desire was for him to stay, but in the end you have to accept the player’s preference,” Watzke wrote in Bild, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

The winger was part of the England side who won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and left City to join Dortmund the same summer for €8m.

It now appears his exit from the Bundesliga club may be accelerated, particularly in light of the recent arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg this January.

Initially arriving as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona for an initial €105m, the 20-year-old has been a revelation at the Bundesliga club and has scored 31 goals for Borussia’s first team, including 17 this campaign.