Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Premier League clubs interested in Mohammed Salisu

La Liga teams often see their best young players snatched away from them because of the release clauses that they have to put in their contracts with players, and it looks like that’s exactly what’s going to happen to Valladolid.

The recently promoted La Liga side have an impressive prospect in Mohammed Salisu, and his release clause o just €12m is attracting attention from all over.

ESPN cite Atletico Madrid as a prime option, but also say Valencia and an impressive five Premier League clubs are also keen on the central defender.

Still just 21, the defender has been linked with Manchester United before, and the calibre of clubs connected to him shows just how impressive he’s been since reaching Spain’s top flight.

Atletico spent big on centre-backs last summer, but they still haven’t found the long-term successors to their rocks like Joao Mirana and Diego Godin yet.

The Rojiblancos will apparently offer academy players in part exchange for the talent to try and shave even more off the meagre €12m clause.