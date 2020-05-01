Alvaro Odriozola to leave Bayern Munich, return to Real Madrid

Alvaro Odriozola will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season following a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

That is according to a report in Sport 1 in Germany, via El Mundo Deportivo, with the German champions having no intention of making the move permanent.

Odriozola joined Bayern on a loan deal for the remainder of the season in January having featured just once in the Bundesliga for the club and playing seven minutes in the DFB Pokal – a total of 70 minutes.

The Spain international moved to Madrid in a €40m deal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018 but failed to dislodge the long-term right-back Dani Carvajal in the position in the Spanish capital.

The 24-year-old has featured in just 18 La Liga matches for the club and has lost his way since his time in the Basque Country, where he was widely regarded as one of the hottest-rated prospects in La Liga.