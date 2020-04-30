Will La Liga Return in the Summer and its Betting Odds Thus Far;

The French government yesterday declared that there would be no organised sport allowed until September, meaning a premature end to the Ligue 1 season which will now not resume.

La Liga are still pushing ahead with their plans to resume however, despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country. While the Ligue 1 title race looked a formality, as ever, it would be far more of a pity to write off the season in Spain.

So far, we’ve seen both Barcelona and Real Madrid looking dreadful in alternating patches, with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid unable to play consistently enough themselves to challenge.

This, combined with an unplanned break of several months, makes this a uniquely unpredictable season, and one that will be more entertaining than ever to gamble on. There are still plenty of markets to choose from, and plenty of games left to allow the shape of the table – and the odds – to swing dramatically.

Curious punters may be happy to learn that there are available betting odds on La Liga’s outcomes such as Barca to win at odds of 1/2, Real Madrid not far behind at 13/8 and Sevilla lagging way in the back with odds of 200/1. Even if the league does resume, bookies have little faith in Sevilla to win with flying colors and it is quite clear why.

Barcelona are top, as mentioned already, and by virtue of that must be favourites to win. But their poor form through the winter saw Ernesto Valverde sacked, and Quique Setien hasn’t done much to improve things. Last we saw, even a poor Real Madrid team who looked a long way off competing earlier in the season were reeling in the leaders.

You could back Los Blancos to complete the overhaul and win their second title under Zinedine Zidane. You’d get decent odds on that for sure, for example 13/8 or 5/6 according to William Hill. But you could go even more adventurous.

How about Getafe in 5th? They’re just a point off Sevilla in 3rd, and level with Real Sociedad in third. Backing them to make the Champions League places, having just missed out last year, could be a thrilling bet.

Or, even more ambitiously, how Atletico Madrid to finish outside the top 4? They’re 6th now, but only two points off third. If you think Diego Simeone will be using this time to tweak his tactics and whip his team into shape you could put a wager on them to storm back up the table. On the other hand, if you think the disruption is going to affect bigger teams with more diverse international squad, perhaps La Real and Getafe will be able to hold onto their lead for the remaining games.

Whatever solution the Spanish FA come up with, let’s pray it involves finishing this current season – it’s perfectly poised for an exciting conclusion, and we don’t want to miss a minute.