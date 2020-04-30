Testing for coronavirus to delay La Liga training return

La Liga players will not be able to individual training sessions on Monday – the first day allowed by the Spanish government – as they must first undergo coronavirus testing.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the return to training would take place between Thursday and Saturday next week, with the approval of Spanish health authorities.

Today (Thursday) Spain’s higher council for sport (CSD), La Liga, the Spanish FA and the AFE players union will meet in order to try to clarify details.

There are growing fears that the 2019/20 campaign will not be completed due to the indefinite suspension of football in Spain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, although La Liga insist that the intention of the league remains to complete the season.

The nation has been in a state of emergency since 13 March but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has now clarified plans to ease the nation back into some sense of normality as coronavirus cases begin to reduce.

As reported by Goal, players can return to individual training session on 4 May with a de-escalation plan that will have four phases, each lasting a minimum of two weeks, and that should lead to some form of normality by the end of June – ‘gradually and asymmetrically’.

Phase 0: basic training for professional athletes

Phase 1: medium training and opening of high-performance centres

Phase 2: authorisation of outdoor activities with less than 400 attendees

Phase 3: return to the ‘new standard’, with no specific references to sport.

Real Sociedad announced earlier this month that they were preparing to be the first La Liga club to return to training, following the league suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They had planned to return on 14 April but their request by the Spanish health authorities was denied, which led to an official statement from the club to say they had abandoned such plans.