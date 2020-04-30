Real Madrid move for Rennes star Camavinga ‘in the air’

Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Rennes teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga are now ‘in the air’, according to a fresh report in Diario AS.

The completion of the Ligue 1 season means theoretically Rennes will finish in third place and guarantee Champions League qualification, which would bring a significant financial windfall and may mean they do not decide to sell their prized asset.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.