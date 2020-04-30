Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic’s ‘dream’ is to join Barcelona

The ‘dream’ of Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is to join Barcelona and this is his fourth and final opportunity to join the club, say El Mundo Deportivo.

It follows on from a report in El Mundo Deportivo that the two clubs are in advanced negotiations for the transfer of Arthur Melo, with Pjanic potentially going the other way.

It is said by the latest report that Barcelona first tried to sign the Bosnian international when Luis Enrique – who had coached him at Roma – was at the helm in the summer of 2016, but the player instead moved to Juve.

That year saw the Catalan club sign Andre Gomes from Valencia instead but the second opportunity came the following year when he met with then Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre by chance.

The two are said to have begun talking and Pjanic apparently admitted it was his ‘dream’ to move to the Camp Nou, but Paulinho was signed instead.

Another attempt was made in 2018 but there were already plans to sign Arthur and Juve did not plan to sell Pjanic.