Inter want Griezmann, Vidal if Lautaro Martinez joins Barcelona

Inter have made a fresh demand of Barcelona if they are to sign striker Lautaro Martinez: the permanent transfer of Arturo Vidal and loan deal of Antoine Griezmann.

Football may be on hold at the moment, but clubs have not stopped their preparations and squad planning ahead of the new campaign.

The latest report comes from Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset, as cited by Diario Sport, as the two clubs continue to explore the possibility of facilitating any deal.

It follows a report in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport which claims the Nerazzurri will only be interested in a deal if they can lure Griezmann.

Griezmann arrived at the Blaugrana this summer when his €120m release clause at Atleti was triggered but his performances and adaption to the club have not been quite as planned so far.

There has been greater expectation on Griezmann than expected due to a series of injury problems for Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez this campaign.

It follows a report Diario Sport last month that claimed Griezmann would be placed on the transfer market after less than a year at the Camp Nou.

It is claimed that the Catalan giants are hopeful of renovating their attack this summer but need to sell first-team players in order to reinvest, with the Frenchman seen as expendable.

A subsequent report in Sky Sports claimed that Griezmann could be offered to Paris Saint-Germain in a part-exchange deal for their former star Neymar.

A multitude of reports have linked the Catalan club to Argentine striker Martinez, who holds a €111m release clause at the Milanese giants.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo from February claimed that it was a ‘war’ between Barcelona and their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid for Martinez, who is said to be Barca’s primary transfer target.

It had been thought that Barcelona had led the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 31 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Martinez’s current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.