Chelsea failed in Neymar attempts before Barcelona move

Chelsea made unsuccessful attempts to sign Neymar from Santos ahead of his move to Barcelona, it has emerged.

Diario Sport cite a report from The Athletic which details the West London club’s unsuccessful attempt to land the Brazilian star before his move to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2013.

Michael Emenalo, the former technical director of Chelsea, travelled to Brazil in the summer of 2010 to try and put together a package for the upcoming teenage star, who was aged 14 at the time.

The Blues offered Neymar a long-term contract, a new car and a luxurious mansion in London, but he rejected the approach.

Chelsea then launched another bid for the player three years later and attempted to persuade Neymar by saying that he would have a similar role to famous basketball star Michael Jordan and leave a similar legacy as Jordan did at the Chicago Bulls.

Neymar however had already committed his future to Barcelona.