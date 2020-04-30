Barcelona News

Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati and see him as an ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, which claims Dortmund are resigned to losing Sancho and believe the teenager fits the precise profile to replace him – while he would fit their scheme of developing young players at a high level.

The Catalan giants confirmed in December that Fati had signed a new contract through until 2022 with an improved release clause amid a fast start to life in the first-team.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga, will remain with the Catalan giants through until June 2022 – renewing his previous deal by two years.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, who now has Spanish nationality and also qualifies to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia in September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

Fati has also become a Spain Under-21 international in recent months after his nationality papers were processed.

