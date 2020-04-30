Barcelona would pay Liverpool €20m if Philippe Coutinho ‘returns’

Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool an extra €20m if Philippe Coutinho returns to the Camp Nou next season and plays 24 more games for the club.

The Blaugrana have already paid the European champions a total of €135m for the Brazilian, with two further clauses in place that could see the deal go as high as €160m.

As outlined by Marca, the upfront fee for the player was €120m while an additional €5m was paid after he played 25 matches for the Catalan giants while a further €10m was then paid following Champions League qualification.

There is a €20m clause in place when Coutinho reaches 100 matches for Barcelona, while he has already featured in 76 games – so a further 24 appearances would trigger that clause.

Furthermore, Barca would pay Liverpool €5m on top should they win the Champions League with Coutinho.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is currently on loan – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.