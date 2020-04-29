Real Madrid face exceptionally tough battle to sign their top summer target

Eduardo Camavinga is Real Madrid’s top summer target, if you believe what you read in the papers. The French wonderkid is a favourite of Zinedine Zidane’s, he plays in a position they wish to strengthen in, and he’s a brilliant talent for his age.

When things like that line up for Real, they tend to get the players they want.

But according to AS today, things aren’t going to be that straightforward.

Camavinga is a Rennes player, and the new owners of the French club are billionaires and hardcore fans of the club – they’re not going to let their gem go without a fight.

A €50m asking price has been set, but given there’s no release clause and the 17 year old has a contract until 2022, there’s no impulse to sell just yet. They can try and milk Madrid for more cash, or see what their boy wonder is worth in a year’s time.

The Pinault family, who own the club, will make the decisions now. If they decide they want to keep Camavinga another year, there’s not much Real Madrid can do about it.