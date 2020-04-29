Real Madrid control the transfer market with 36 first team players to bargain with

It’s going to be a very odd transfer market this summer, we know that already.

We don’t know when it will take place, whether leagues will be finished, what the rules will be or if clubs will have any money left, but whatever the situation, Real Madrid are in a stronger position than most.

As one of the richer clubs they’ve not got to worry about going broke, and as Marca point out today, their large first squad squad packed with players who can be loaned or sold gives them a great chance to actually make moves in the summer market.

Marca identify 36 first team players who the club can keep, sell on loan in order to reconfigure their squad for Zinedine Zidane next season. That gives them far more flexibility than most other clubs, and the chance to swoop for new players at teams who now need to sell.

From James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Marcelo; to youngsters like Takefusa Kubo and Martin Odegaard, there are plenty of pieces to be moved around, and Madrid will like their chances of stealing a march on their rivals whenever this next window opens.