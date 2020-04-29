Luis Suarez’ stunning top 10 La Liga goals

Luis Suarez’s move to Barcelona has paid off by anyone’s standards.

The striker hit the ground running (well, after the ban he had to start with) and never looked back, scoring bags of goals ever since he first stepped on the Nou Camp pitch.

The guys at La Liga TV have pulled together a highlight clip of his top ten, and it really makes for impressive viewing. You can sit back and really soak up some astonishing football and brilliant football from the last few years, with the mercurial Suarez taking centre stage.

You can see the full rundown in the clip embedded below: