“Klopp’s system fits him” – Valencia attacker Ferran Torres would be a good fit for Liverpool says Fernando Gomez

Ferran Torres is a player very much in demand among Europe’s top clubs, and former Valencia sporting director Fernando Gomez has commented that he thinks the attacker would be perfect for the team currently top of the pile on the continent.

Liverpool are the reigning European champions – and at this rate may remain so for some time – and Torres would be excellent for them according to Gomez’ exclusive quotes on TribalFootball:

“Ferran Torres is a great player. He has emerged very young and that is proof of his maturity. He’s skillful, he’s great one-on-one, he’s quick and he even scores goals,” he explained.

“He can perform well in any team and in any league. In England too, of course, at Liverpool or any other team. Klopp’s system fits him and he is mentally very strong to cope with pressure and demands.”

Most players in the world would be keen to secure a switch to Liverpool at the moment. They’re playing exciting and effective football, Klopp looks like a fun manager to play for, and one who improves players markedly.

As a member of the interchanging front 3 that the Reds have, it’s easy to see where Gomez sees Torres fitting in. He doesn’t have the amazing physical abilities of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, but he does have a level of technical quality above them, something we can imagine Klopp using when a more subtle approach is needed.

Whether the funds will be available for a summer move for Torres isn’t certain, especially after the Reds strengthened in January, but if they do move for Torres they will be signing a very good player.