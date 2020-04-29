“It’s not easy to play with Messi” – Former Barcelona player Javier Saviola has warning for Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona’s interest in Lautaro Martinez is well documented, and it looked a lot like the Inter Milan striker was going to be their top priority in the transfer market this summer.

The coronavirus chaos may have put such a move on hold, but that hasn’t stopped the suggested move being discussed as though it’s still on course to happen. Javier Saviola, quoted in Catalan paper Sport today, warns the Argentine striker that playing with living legend Leo Messi is no easy ask:

“Honestly, Lautaro is a player who could be useful for Barcelona, but we know what it means to be beside Suarez, Messi and other big stars. I’m saying it’s not easy to play with them,” Saviola warned.

After coinciding with a young Messi at the Camp Nou, Saviola knows all about his qualities, and Martinez would do well to heed his warnings.

On the other hand, as a 22 year old Argentine footballer, can one really warn Lautaro off making the move to Barcelona to play with his nation’s greatest ever player by saying it’s going to be a challenge? Surely that’s a chance he won’t be able to pass up, regardless of the difficulty.