“It doesn’t sound bad” – Andres Iniesta likes the idea of La Masia name change

Andres Iniesta was asked by Catalan paper Sport about the idea that Barcelona’s academy, where he trained from boyhood to become one of the best midfielders of a generation, could one day bear his name.

“It doesn’t sound bad,” he admitted, before politely listing all manner of reasons why it couldn’t possibly happen, in a wide-ranging interview that saw him speak affectionately about his time in the academy.

Ivan Rakitic had been the one suggesting that the historic academy that produced a special golden generation of players should bear the name of one of its most illustrious graduates, but it’s not yet a serious suggestion.

There are plenty of other former Blaugrana who could also claim to deserve the foundation stone of the club being named after them. Perhaps as a sign of the team values it promotes, it should remain without a single person’s attachment to it.

Then there’s the fact that in La Masia it already is one of the few academies in football with a globally recognised and unique name.