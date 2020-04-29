Former Unai Emery “closer” to La Liga return after Arsenal and PSG struggles

Unai Emery, who has been out of a job since being sacked by Arsenal before Christmas, has spoken to the press in Spain about his future, hinting that he’s closing in on a return to La Liga this summer.

AS have the quotes from the Basque, who had also been at PSG since leaving Sevilla, his last team in his native country. He’s keeping his options open, but is also gently drifting back to where he had his greatest success.

“I’m ready to train. In Spain. In England. In Italy. In France. In another place… but if you ask me where I’m going to be able to be… I think that I’m closer to the Spanish league.”

He’s certainly not going to close down any options for himself abroad, but in all of his spells away from Spain he’s struggled, and it’s understandable why he’s tending back to where he had such great success, at Almeria, Valencia and Sevilla.

Teams are stuck with the managers they have for now, but things could move very quickly indeed once seasons across Europe resume – if they can at all.

Once promotion and relegation have been sorted, the well-regarded Emery could definitely find himself in a top in the Spanish top flight.