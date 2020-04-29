Diego Costa keen to complete Atletico chapter in style

Diego Costa and Atletico Madrid were a match made in heaven.

Despite going out on a few loans, it was always clear that if he could force his way into Diego Simeone’s plans, he would be a key presence for the Rojoblancos, and so he’s proved to be over the last few years.

Now his time is coming to an end, as age catches up with him and he plays less and less, but despite rumours linking him with a return to Brazil, the former Chelsea striker is keen to see out his time in the Spanish capital.

Marca say that the striker has “only one thought in his mind” – vindicating his 2017 move back to Atleti and showing what he can do one more time before his contract runs out next summer.

It may well be that the club actually look to move him on before then to free up wages, but if it comes down to Costa, he will apparently elect to stay one more year and do his best to help the team again.