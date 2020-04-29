Barcelona stand firm on Philippe Coutinho price – ‘€100m or nothing’

Barcelona are standing firm on any asking price for Philippe Coutinho this summer amid a raft of reports he will be sold.

The front page of Thursday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo claims the Catalan giants will demand ‘€100m or nothing’ – so if no prospective buyer is willing to match that price, there will be no deal and he will ‘wear the Blaugrana’ of Barcelona next season.

A report in The Telegraph earlier this week said Coutinho – along with Ousmane Dembele – would be sold by the club this summer, and may even be used as part-exchange for others.

Earlier this month, a report in Diario Sport claimed that the Catalan club and Chelsea were locked in negotiations for a loan deal for Coutinho with a compulsory purchase option included.

Representatives of Chelsea have reportedly contacted the player’s agents regarding a transfer this year and the Blues hope to pounce on the indecision over the Brazilian’s future.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is currently on loan – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and even Leicester City are all said to hold an interest for Coutinho, but Chelsea are ahead of them all in their intentions.

The good relationship between the Europa League holders and Coutinho’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, is said to be key.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 15 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018.