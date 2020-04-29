Atletico target Agustin Urzi’s agent acknowledges European interest

Nobody is sure what’s going to happen with the transfer market this summer, but what we do know is that teams aren’t going to stop scouting just because their potential to sign players is reduced.

All the top teams have assets they can sell off if they want to bring new faces in, and that includes Atletico Madrid. They may well make a loss on some of their sales this summer, but that will at least free up enough cash to buy again.

MundoDeportivo say that one of their targets is Agustin Urzi, one of Argentina’s brightest talents, currently playing at Banfield.

They even have quotes from his agent, who recognises the interest from various other European teams in his 19 year old client:

“I’ve had enquiries from various teams, but for the moment there have been no offers. People claiming to be close to the sporting directors of Roma and Fiorentina have been in contact with me. I know that [Inter sporting director Javier] Zanetti likes him and his attitude on the field.”

Atletico have been linked regularly, as they always are with Argentina’s brightest talents. His €30m release clause as reported in the story is steep, but if Banfield struggle in the current financial conditions, there might be a discount on offer.

One thing seems certain however – there will be plenty of competition from Italy.