Atletico Madrid might have to consider Thomas Partey sale to Arsenal – at the right price

Despite the transfer market looking like it might grind to an almost total stop this summer, clubs are still being linked with moves for players from other teams.

It may take swap deals, or teams spending less and selling more, but there’s no doubt there will be a continuing determination to move players around and try and improve one’s squad.

Thomas Partey’s rumoured move to Arsenal is still gathering heat despite the football freeze, and in quotes picked up on SportsMole, transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio insisted that the Gunners are still keen on Atletico’s key cog:

“Arsenal want him a lot. Every Atletico Madrid player is in the market. So, it depends a lot on the offer. Atletico are open to selling every player if the offer is good,” the Italian insider said.

“It also depends on budget – how much Arsenal can afford? And how much Atletico want? Atletico will want money, so it is difficult to see them doing a deal involving other players as part of it.”

Now under normal circumstances it would be almost impossible to steal the key midfield cog away from Diego Simeone’s team.

But could these unique market circumstances mean that the Ghana star is considered a sale-able asset this summer? It could free up the cash Atleti need to make their own moves in the summer.