Arthur Melo just wants to stay at Barcelona – but decision may be out of his hands

Arthur Melo has had two seasons in Barcelona, and while he’s not been a disaster by any means, he’s certainly not majorly impressed either.

The midfielder has been a quiet cog in the middle of the park usually, and it’s been the fact that the entire team has been drifting for so long that has really hurt him.

He’s now being brought up time and again as a potential sale for the Blaugrana this summer, but the player clearly doesn’t see it that way.

“The supposed interest of great clubs is always flattering for whoever, and a positive sign, but my mind is just on playing here [at Barcelona] for many years,” the midfielder said in quotes picked up by AS.

We’re sure that’s his intention, but will the club give him the chance to do it? They have cash-flow issues and may not be able to spend much money this summer at all. As one of the assets they could move, either in a trade or to raise money, the Brazilian should be a little worried that a move could be initiated despite his wishes to stay.

Juventus are apparently interested, and they have no shortage of players Barca might want. Things could move very quickly once the form of the next transfer window is decided by FIFA.