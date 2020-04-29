Arsenal join Tottenham in chase for Sergio Reguilon

With decent cash reserves compared to most clubs in the world, Real Madrid aren’t as worried about the coronavirus crisis as some clubs.

They’ve got money to burn, and more importantly, players to sell and loan to raise money if needed. 36 of them at the last count.

One of those assets who could go is Sergio Reguilon, the youth team product who was on loan at Sevilla this season. He had another great spell, and now has interested from across Europe in his services.

ABC in Seville write that there are more than 10 parties interested in his services, including Arsenal. The Premier League side are joined by others including Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham in the chase for the Real Madrid academy product. Sevilla would love to sign him permanently, too.

Seeing as his value is only rising with the more game time he gets, it makes sense for Los Blancos to loan him out again and hope they can get more money next summer when the market is hopefully a little healthier.

However if a good offer is made this summer, it will be very difficult Madrid to say no, given the circumstances.