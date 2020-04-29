Andre Onana declares intention to leave Ajax with La Liga sides linked

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been linked with top European sides for some time, but has so far been coy about a desire to leave the Netherlands.

Now, in a story picked up by the Evening Standard, the former Barcelona keeper has started to make a push towards the exit, directly referencing promises to him from the club that he would be allowed to move on eventually.

“It was five great years here. But now my time has come to take a [next] step,” the Cameroon international said.

“We made that appointment last year. I don’t know yet what will happen, but my ambitions and agreements are clear.”

He clearly feels this is his chance to move, and while Barcelona are linked in the story, that would require an unprecedented breakdown in relations with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

There is perhaps a slim chance that the Blaugrana try to persuade him to come and play as a cup keeper – as Ter Stegen did at first. But given Onana has Champions League experience and interest from other top teams – as mentioned in the Standard article – it seems unlikely he will settle for anything less than a starting spot somewhere.