Real Madrid, Man United, Juventus battle for Ajax’s van de Beek

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is ‘free’ to choose which club he joins this year with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus all interested.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, who say that the trio of clubs lead the race for the €50m-rated player.

The 23-year-old midfielder was one of the stars last season as Ajax stunned Europe by coming within one minute of the Champions League final, while also enjoying great success domestically.

However, unlike teammates and fellow Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, he ultimately remained at the Amsterdam giants this season and remains an integral part of their side – although he has strongly been linked with a move away since.

In January, a report in reputable Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as cited by Marca, claimed Los Blancos have had a personal agreement with the player since last summer and now have a verbal agreement with the Dutch champions to seal a €55m move in summer.

The central midfielder – who has netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists this season – has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Amsterdam-based giants and has won international recognition for the Netherlands.