Real Madrid look for another Dani Ceballos loan move

Real Madrid are likely to sanction another loan assignment for Dani Ceballos – currently at Arsenal – for next season, report Diario AS.

The Spanish midfielder is on a season-long loan arrangement in North London and there is speculation on where his future may lie next season, with his place in Madrid’s squad in doubt.

“I haven’t spoken to Zidane since I left Madrid,” Ceballos told the #Vamos programme on Monday, as cited by Marca.

Indeed, according to El Mundo Deportivo this month the Gunners want to extend his deal by a further year while Gols Media said he had become a priority signing for Valencia.

Meanwhile, Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo reported that the paths of Ceballos and Real Betis appear ‘destined to cross’ once more, with a possible move this summer on the cards.

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad, which was at the heart of reports linking him with a January exit from North London.

However, it is now said that Mikel Arteta wants the midfielder to stay at the Emirates and has promised him a prolonged run in the first-team if he decides to remain.