PSG lodge opening offer for Porto full-back Alex Telles

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to lodge an opening offer of €22m for Porto full-back Alex Telles.

A report in A Bola, via Le 10 Sport claims that PSG have made the opening proposal for the player who is out of contract in the summer of 2021, with Porto likely to cash-in this year.

It follows a report in Gauchazh last week that the French champions had beaten Chelsea and Barcelona to the signing of the Brazilian.

It is claimed that the Brazilian had emerged as the primary left-back target for the Blues, who had originally wanted to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City – but the Englishman’s market valuation was significantly more.

Last month, a report in Diario Sport claimed that Chelsea and Barcelona were both battling to sign Telles this year.

That followed on from a similar report in El Desmarque that Telles – known as a set-piece specialist – was on the Blaugrana’s radar and could even be a replacement for Junior Firpo.

Barcelona signed full-back Junior Firpo for €18m from Real Betis last summer but the Dominican-born player has underwhelmed when stepping in for first-choice Jordi Alba this campaign.

Telles was heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese giants last summer, with Juventus and Atletico de Madrid also linked to his signature.

However, he is unlikely to sign a new contract in the coming months, with his current deal set to expire in June 2021 and the club are likely to cash-in on him this summer.