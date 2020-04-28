Pione Sisto has ‘no excuse’ for breaking Celta Vigo quarantine

Celta de Vigo winger Pione Sisto has apologised for breaking quarantine rules and admits he has ‘no excuse’ for his actions.

As outlined in Marca, Denmark international Sisto returned to Scandinavia with his sister via a 3,000km car journey and only informed the Galician club after completing the journey.

“I have already spoken with Celta and I know I have to pay for this,” Sisto said on Cadena Cope.

“I know I don’t have an excuse for what I have done.”

Russia striker Fedor Smolov also broke the quarantine rules of the lockdown by also returning to his home nation, with Marca again clarifying how he made the trip despite repeated rejected requests from the club to do so.

In order to find a way around the flight ban between Spain and Russia, the 30-year old chartered a private jet for the trip.

A further report, from The Guardian, claims Smolov returned to Russia to attend the 18th birthday of fiancée Maria Yumasheva – granddaughter of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin.

Sisto, 25, joined Celta from Danish club FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2016 and has made over 130 first-team appearances for the club.