Juventus close to transfer of Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo

Juventus are in advanced negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo with both clubs close to an agreement, say El Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that both clubs are close to giving the green light to the move but the player has yet to give his blessing to a move to Italian champions.

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables with Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi all rumoured to have been proposed as going the other way in any deal this year.

It was reported last week in Gazzetta dello Sport that Inter boss Antonio Conte is insistent that the club make a move for the Brazilian midfielder.

A report from Diario Sport earlier this month claimed that Brazil international Arthur is viewed as being non-transferrable by the Catalan giants due to his style of play and that he remains a key part of their project.

It is said that there are only a handful of players in Quique Setien’s side who will not be sold under any circumstances, with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong among them.

“Inter being interested in me is an honour but I want to stay at Barcelona for now,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Inter are a giant club, with a great Coach and an impressive team.

“But right now, I am only thinking of Barcelona – I am very happy in the city and at the club, I want to be here for many years.”

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.