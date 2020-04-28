Happy 50th birthday to Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Atletico de Madrid boss Diego Simeone celebrates his 50th birthday today and we pay tribute to the Argentine’s success across football.

As outlined by Marca, Simeone has been directly involved in 1,423 football matches throughout a distinguished career – 674 of which have been as Coach.

Simeone was appointed as Atleti boss in December 2011 and has overseen 467 matches since, winning 280 (a win rate of 59.96%), drawing 109 games and losing 78 times.

He began his career with Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina before enjoying stints at Pisa, Sevilla, Atleti (two stints as a player), Inter, Lazio and Racing Club – playing 513 games at club level while also winning 106 international caps for Argentina across 14 years.

Simeone spent four years in management in his home country, firstly at Racing before Estudiantes La Plata, River Plate and San Lorenzo, before once again moving to Italy – where he was appointed at Catania.

He returned to Racing for six months before his big move to Atleti, succeeding Gregorio Manzano, who had been dismissed the day before following defeat to third-tier Albacete in the Copa del Rey.

Simeone has won 20 medals across his career – seven of which have come as Los Rojiblancos boss, including the memorable 2014 La Liga title, the Copa del Rey the previous year and the Europa League in 2012 and 2018.

