Former Liverpool striker and Spain TV broadcaster Michael Robinson dies, aged 61

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, who has become famed as a sports broadcaster in Spain, has died at the age of 61.

Robinson ended his playing career when joining Osasuna in 1987 and he settled in the nation two years later, where he was later awarded citizenship and went on to work as a television pundit in the following decades.

The former striker’s decorated playing career included stints at Preston, Manchester City, Brighton and Queens Park Rangers with his sole season at Liverpool, in 1983-84, helping them to the league title, European Cup and League Cup.

Robinson won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals, while he also overachieved at Osasuna – who reached fifth place in Primera in his debut campaign.

“With tremendous sadness we inform you about Michael’s passing,” a post from Robinson’s Twitter account explained on Tuesday.

“It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown for him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

Among the tributes were former England and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker, who tweeted: “Very sorry to hear that Michael Robinson has passed away. Not only a fine footballer, but was also a great success post football in Spain, having his own television show there for many years…and that is quite an achievement. RIP Michael.”

Robinson was beloved throughout Spain due to his work as a pundit, with his latest TV appearance coming in Atletico de Madrid’s win at Liverpool in the Champions League last month.