Barcelona want La Liga loan for Oriol Busquets

Barcelona want to loan midfielder Oriol Busquets to a rival La Liga club next season for him to gain more first-team experience, report Marca.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season at FC Twente in the Eredivisie and has played both in the centre of midfield and the heart of their defence.

Busquets has made two appearances for Barcelona’s first team – both in the Copa del Rey against lower league opposition and has been a regular member of the club’s B team prior to this season.

He has been capped at Spain up to Under-21 level and has recovered from sustaining a serious knee injury in February 2018 in a training session, tearing the meniscus in a fashion similar to fellow youth graduate Rafinha one year earlier.

It is said by the latest report that a number of second-tier clubs want to land Busquets but Barcelona are insistent that he plays in the top flight.