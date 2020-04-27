Spanish and English clubs in for Monaco striker Ben Yedder

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder is on the radar of a host of clubs in both the Premier League and La Liga, report L’Equipe.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are the trio of Spanish clubs linked to the 29-year-old, who is said to have a transfer valuation of €45m.

But any deal could be difficult to pull of and particularly with a range of English sides in the running, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal all mentioned in the report.

Ben Yedder left Sevilla last summer to join the Ligue 1 club after his €40m release clause at the Andalusian side was activated.

He has been one of the standout players in France this season, netting an impressive 18 goals in 26 league appearances for his new side and he has also provided seven assists in this time.

Ben Yedder has claimed that Barcelona tried to sign him in each of the last two transfer windows, telling an interview with Onze Mundial, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo: “Barcelona could have happened much earlier for me.

“Last summer they made contacts for me, they collected a lot of information about me and the same was true this winter, but the move did not happen.

“It shows I am doing a good job, but despite this interest I am totally focused on my performances with Monaco.”