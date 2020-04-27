‘Real Madrid want Pogba and he wants to go’ – Sagnol

Real Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United and the player wants to go, according to Willy Sagnol.

Sagnol – who briefly managed Bayern Munich after Carlo Ancelotti in 2017 – said that ‘all the conditions for the signing are met’ and expects a deal to be concluded this summer.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to several leading European clubs including Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants have reportedly made no formal move with president Florentino Perez said to be reluctant to enter any negotiations.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Madrid with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than 18 months remaining, it is now entering a critical stage although United do hold an option to renew this by a further year.

“All the conditions for the signing are met,” former France international Sagnol told RMC Sport, as cited by Marca.

“I hope that we will see the Pogba of France and not that of Manchester. Real Madrid wants Pogba and he wants to go to Madrid.

“For United, it would remove an important salary and they would take a good sum of money, so I think it will be done.”

Pogba returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016 in a then world record deal in the region of €100m.