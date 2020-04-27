Real Madrid defender Varane: ‘We live day by day’

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has explained how players are currently ‘living day by day’ and have no idea when they will return to first-team training.

The central defender celebrated his 27th birthday on Saturday and was speaking to the French Football Federation relating to life under lockdown in Spain.

The nation has been in lockdown since the first half of March and the state of emergency in Spain has now been in place for over six weeks.

Madrid have not played since a 2-1 loss to Real Betis on 8 March, a match which saw them lose the leadership of La Liga to El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

There are growing fears that the 2019/20 campaign will not be completed due to the indefinite suspension of football in Spain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, although La Liga insist that the intention of the league remains to complete the season.

However, despite hopes that provisional dates for player’s returning to training and club facilities may be announced, that step has yet to be taken.

“There is no return date for now,” Varane said, as cited by Marca. “Let’s see when we return to Madrid to have training sessions and to play matches, because we are living day by day at the moment. There is nothing precise for now and it is not easy to work in the long term. We live day by day.”