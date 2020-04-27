PSG to replace Kurzawa with Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon – currently on loan at Sevilla – as a replacement for Layvin Kurzawa.

That is according to a report in RMC Sport, as cited by Marca, which claims Reguilon will replace Kurzawa – who is out of contract in the French capital this summer.

The left-back started 21 matches for Los Blancos last season and was tipped for a bright future at the club, with his levels of performance exceeding those of long-term first choice Marcelo.

However, the former Spain Under-21 international’s future was thrown into jeopardy with the €50m arrival of Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

Mendy’s arrival coincided with Zinedine Zidane’s return and the Frenchman was keen on retaining Marcelo, who had excelled for the side during his first stint at the helm.

That left Reguilon surplus to requirements and he joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, where he has made 25 appearances to date this campaign.

Reguilon told Diario de Sevilla last month: “I am from Madrid and I have my life there. And I would love to succeed there.”