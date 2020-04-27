Newcastle interest in Real Betis star Nabil Fekir

Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United this summer.

Marca cite a report in Foot Mercato that Fekir is one of three primed targets for the club who are set for a takeover, with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Last week, Diario AS reported that Arsenal and Milan had both made an initial enquiry for the playmaker but had been quoted at €50m.

Fekir has been linked with a summer exit from the Seville-based club while his former club Olympique Lyonnais are entitled to 20% of any sale, hence why Betis are demanding such a figure.

The 26-year-old has netted seven goals and provided three assists in his 23 matches for Betis since his landmark summer switch from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Indeed, that signing was viewed as a significant coup for Los Verdiblancos and it has been widely reported that another club could swoop this coming summer.

Last month, El Desmarque cited a report in the Daily Star that the Gunners even held discussions with him last summer before he left Lyon but was already set on a move to Seville.

Dani Ceballos is approaching the end of his season-long loan deal in North London from Real Madrid and there have even been suggestions he could return to Betis this summer.

It follows a similar report in fichajes.net that Real Madrid are interested after he played a starring role in the most recent La Liga match – a 2-1 win for Betis at home to Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, a report five weeks ago in Diario AS claimed that Milan also held an interest in the France international but their €40m valuation of the player was unlikely to be enough.

Los Verdiblancos are likely to miss out on European football this season and will therefore need to sell star players – Giovani Lo Celso, Pau Lopez and Junior Firpo were among those to depart last summer.