Martin Braithwaite: ‘Nobody who trains or works as hard as me’

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite believes this current break from football will be an ‘advantage’ for him: ‘nobody trains or works as hard as me.’

The Denmark international joined the Catalan giants in a February transfer from Leganes – controversial as it was an emergency transfer, allowed due to a long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele earlier that month, leaving Lega unable to sign a replacement.

Formerly of Middlesbrough, Braithwaite has penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona in a deal which will contain a €300m release clause after the club were granted an emergency transfer by the authorities.

This ruling provoked some controversy, as Lega were powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – but were then unable to sign a replacement themselves.

Braithwaite had netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances this campaign before moving to the Camp Nou two months ago.

“Now there is a break, I see it as an advantage. I know nobho trains or works as hard as me. When I come back I will be ready physically and mentally,” Braithwaite told Danish public television DR, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

“My aim is to be a regular starter and the top scorer, when you play for Barcelona you have so many opportunities and you have the chance to be a leading scorer, that’s why I’m here.

“(Barça’s plan) only constitutes a third of my training, because I have added much more to it – on my speed and endurance, so I’m hoping to return in much better shape.”

A report in Diario Sport last month spoke of interest from Everton and West Ham in the striker.