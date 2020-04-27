Barcelona name price for Rafinha Alcantara

Barcelona have told midfielder Rafinha Alcantara – currently on loan at Celta de Vigo – that they will sell him permanently for a fee of €16m, say El Mundo Deportivo.

Rafinha, 27, is on a season long loan deal at Celta from the Camp Nou – where he made 90 first-team appearances – and has been linked with a return to Inter, where he spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan.

A report in Marca from February claimed that Celta’s permanence in La Liga this season is key for any deal and it points to the club yet to reinvest any of the €20m they received for the sale of Stanislav Lobotka to Napoli last month.

It is claimed that the midfielder’s wages could be an obstacle for the Galician side but the player’s regular football at the club alongside being happy in Vigo are said to be key factors behind their intentions to sign him.

Rafinha has played 23 games for the Galician club – 22 in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey – scoring two goals and providing one assist.