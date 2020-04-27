Barcelona make contact for PSG defender Marquinhos

Barcelona have made contact for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos, according to a report in Le10 Sport.

The Catalan club are said to be in the market for a new central defender and the Brazil international is now reported to be on their radar.

The 25-year-old recently penned a new deal in the French capital through until the summer of 2024, making any exit appear unlikely.

However, the report from France claims that before that new deal was penned, the Blaugrana made an approach over his availability.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are three other clubs cited by the report as having been watching on the defender’s performances although Barcelona are the only club who have made contact.

It is said that Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig and Sevilla defender Diego Carlos are also possibilities for the Spanish champions, who may be looking to sell Samuel Umtiti this summer.