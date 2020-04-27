Antonio Conte ‘would never last a season’ at Real Madrid – Diego Costa

Atletico de Madrid striker Diego Costa believes his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte – currently at Italian club Inter – ‘would never last a season’ at Real Madrid.

The pair endured a fractious relationship at Stamford Bridge – they won the Premier League title together in the 2016/17 campaign before things started to turn sour.

It was alleged that the Italian boss told the striker in the summer of 2017 that he had no plans for him to remain at the West London club and to find a move elsewhere.

Costa eventually re-joined Atleti the following January, while he was replaced by Alvaro Morata – who ironically he now plays alongside – at Chelsea.

Conte – who has also previously managed at Juventus – has been heavily linked with the Real Madrid job at various points, including replacing Zinedine Zidane, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari in the past two years.

However, the Italian did not move to Los Blancos and was instead appointed at Inter last year.

“We [Conte and I] had problems off the pitch, but I think he is a really good manager,” Costa told ESPN Brasil. “I have no hard feelings towards Conte.

“But to be a top, top manager, he needs to change the human side of his management. He is very suspicious. At a like, say, Real Madrid, he would never last a season.”