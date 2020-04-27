Agent of Igor Gomes ‘dreams’ of Real Madrid move

The agent of Sao Paulo midfielder Igor Gomes has said he has a ‘dream’ to take the former Brazil youth international to Real Madrid.

Wagner Ribeiro described Gomes as a ‘complete’ player, with a March report in Diario AS linking the midfielder to Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

“There was talk that Madrid wanted him and I said that it was not the time to speak,” Ribeiro is cited as saying by Marca. “I have a dream of taking him to Real Madrid one day. I like Real – it is an opportunity; I would do it with pleasure.

“He was a starter at Sao Paulo, he is a different player, he has the performance that Europeans like: he creates chances, he scores goals, he assists. He is a complete player.”

Capped up to Under-23 level with Brazil, Gomes has made just 43 first-team appearances for the club but is highly thought of and has a €50m release clause in his current contract.

Last October, ESPN Deportes cited reports in Globo Esporte that Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal and transfer guru Andre Cury had travelled to Brazil to evaluate the potential of signing future stars.

It was said that they held talks with former Blaugrana full-back Dani Alves along with Juanfran, formerly of Atletico Madrid, who are both currently at the Brazilian side.

Gomes was mentioned as one of the three Sao Paulo players that the Catalan club had an eye on, along with Igor Liziero (a 21-year-old midfielder) and teenage forward Antony.

A number of leading talents in the Brazilian top-flight have been transferred to Spain in recent years including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Reinier Jesus, Renan Lodi and Arthur Melo.

Image via Diario AS