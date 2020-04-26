Roma set their sights on underused Barcelona signing Junior Firpo

There is unlikely to be much money moving around the transfer market this summer, even for the top clubs, so sales are going to be as important as buys.

That goes especially for Barcelona, who have a great potential to make money, but endless issues with getting it fast enough to keep up with their spending.

That’s why this summer we’ve seen plenty players liked with moves away from the Nou Camp, the latest being last summer’s signing Junior Firpo.

The versatile left-sided attacker joined from Betis just under a year ago but hasn’t been able to make much of an impact with Jordi Alba in the lineup ahead of him. That means he’s considered disposable, and Sport today write that Roma are interested in signing him.

They claim he would command a fee of around €25m, and would allow them to sell their own impressive left sided star, Leonardo Spinazzola.

A couple of sales like this one and Barca will be able to afford the major moves they need to compete in the Champions League again.